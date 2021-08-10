New rules govern misconduct claims at Louisiana's colleges

Mandatory training is set on Aug. 17 for higher education board members, college system presidents and their lawyers and on Aug. 18 for chancellors, Title IX coordinators, police officers, athletic department staff and other employees involved in responding to misconduct claims.

Under the new laws and regulations, colleges are required to fire employees who don’t report sexual misconduct, harassment, exploitation and abuse allegations — or who make reports that are knowingly false. Retaliation is banned against people who report allegations, with risk of firing for staff or expulsion for students found to have lashed out in a retaliatory way at anyone reporting misconduct claims.

Schools must withhold transcripts or add notifications on transcripts for students that are under investigation for sexual misconduct allegations or found to have violated misconduct policies and are seeking to transfer to another school.

Campuses will have to publish detailed reports online about their security policies and crime statistics. If they don't, they will be ineligible to borrow money for state-financed construction projects.