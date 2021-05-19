New round of arrests announced following US Capitol breach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A woman heard shouting at police to “Bring Nancy Pelosi out" to be hanged during the attack on the U.S. Capitol is among those charged in a new round of arrests announced Wednesday by federal officials in New York and Pennsylvania.

“They’re criminals. They need to hang... Bring her out,” Pauline Bauer of Kane, Pennsylvania is heard shouting on body camera footage, according to a criminal complaint charging her with obstructing Congress and disorderly conduct.

In the series of complaints announced Wednesday, Bauer is charged with the most serious counts from among two Pennsylvania residents and five from upstate New York charged with being part of a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters who pushed past police officers and broke through windows and doors on Jan. 6.

More than 400 people have been charged so far in the siege.

A witness told authorities that Bauer's husband recently revealed that his wife had entered the Capitol building but said she had not been violent, according to the complaint. The witness said Bauer's increasingly political rhetoric over the past year had been driving business away from the restaurant Bauer runs with her husband.