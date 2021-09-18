New redistricting commissions splinter along partisan lines

State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs countered that there was no reason to “bend over backwards" to try to draw as many Republican seats as possible. He added: "We’ll be fair, but to a point.”

The commission's division frustrated Jennifer Wilson, deputy director of the League of Women Voters of New York. The organization supported the 2014 ballot measure that created the commission and encouraged people to testify at the panel's public hearings this year.

"It almost feels like a slap in the face to us and to all those people who spent the time to go and submit comments -- took time out of their daily lives to do that -- when it’s very obvious there was no regard for any of those comments,” Wilson said.

Frustration also is mounting in Ohio, where a commission dominated by Republican elected officials voted this past week to adopt a state legislative redistricting plan they favored. Because the plan had no Democratic support, the state constitution limits it to four years.

Democrats on the panel called the maps unfair. But Republican Senate President Matt Huffman asserted that special interests pressured Democrats not to back a redistricting plan that could have lasted the entire next decade.