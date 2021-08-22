New Orleans tourism industry worries as coronavirus rages

Many businesses are also taking their own precautions. When infections began to surge again, the Carnaval Lounge reinstalled clear shields separating the stage from the crowd. Even so, a few bands have canceled amid concerns over rising infections, owner Jennifer Johnson said.

Live music events were one of the last things to freely open last spring, and venue operators fear they'll be the first to face restrictions if hospitalizations keep climbing.

“I just can’t say enough how crushing it would be if live music has to shut down again,” Johnson said.

Even before the mayor's announcement, dozens of venues already decided to mandate vaccines or negative coronavirus tests. Carnaval is one, as is Palm & Pine, a French Quarter restaurant mixing southern, Caribbean and Central American influences. Palm & Pine took the step because its employees have children, and they noticed how many kids were getting sick during this fourth surge.