New Orleans health care workers' heralded in 'Dear Nurses'

“I often wonder ... had the Saints not won that game, what I would be doing.” The work became popular locally on social media. “The next think I know, I'm at the Saints' ring ceremony and I'm photographing Drew Brees.”

At a subsequent event, a man chose not a New Orleans-centered message, but a personal one to write on his chest: “Cancer Free.”

After that, Dear New Orleans, grew into Dear World and projects where each subject, in Fogarty's words, “writes the first line, or the lead, to a story only they can tell."

The Dear Nurses project, which also includes an 11-minute video documentary showing some of the nurses at work and at home, was undertaken with the American Association of Critical Care Nurses. Participants, Fogarty said, were recruited and nominated from New Orleans hospitals through that organization.

Does he have a favorite among the portraits and stories? Coaxed to single one out, Fogarty talks about the nurse whose compassion was rooted in words she heard as a troubled girl of 16. In the portrait, the words are emblazoned on her throat and chest as she smiles at the camera. They are the words that, perhaps, saved her life when she called a suicide hotline and heard the woman on the other end of the line say: “I AM HERE FOR YOU.”

