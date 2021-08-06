New Oklahoma AG asks SCOTUS to overturn major tribal ruling

Attorneys for the some of the tribes have argued the state's dire warnings are overblown and that federal and tribal courts are working to handle the additional caseload.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. accused O'Connor and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, himself a Cherokee Nation citizen, of advancing an “anti-Indian political agenda."

“The governor has never attempted to cooperate with the tribes to protect all Oklahomans," Hoskin said in a statement. “It is perfectly clear that it has always been his intent to destroy Oklahoma’s reservations and the sovereignty of Oklahoma tribes, no matter what the cost might be."

Stitt, who began clashing with the tribes over casino gambling shortly after taking office in 2019, appointed O'Connor to the attorney general post after former Attorney General Mike Hunter resigned suddenly in May. Hunter also was a fierce critic of the McGirt decision.