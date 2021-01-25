New milestone for Sidney Poitier: Namesake of a film school

“Those are the two tracks that run throughout his life, that define what he has contributed and defined what he felt was important to impart to his kids. .... the arts were also a form of education. He wanted to pass that on to all young people but specifically young people of color."

Poitier Heartsong added that the new school had special resonance in a time when “we’ve come to recognize that from a socioeconomic standpoint, a lot of (elite) schools exclude people of color disproportionately -- and people without the means to go to them. That is the antithesis of what my father would want to be a part of."

In his heyday, when he won his Oscar, one of her father's biggest complaints, she said, was that “he was the only one up there, and he wanted others to be up there with him.”

The ASU film production programs now enroll 700 students, said Steven Tepper, dean of the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts there, but that number is expected to double over three to five years.

“I just hope that the students at the Sidney Poitier Film School take up the mantle of responsibility the way our father took up the mantle when he was coming up in his career,” said Poitier-Henderson, “and tell their stories regardless of finances, which is easy for us to say. But you’ve got to be true to yourself. It's a very powerful thing, and I’m looking forward to seeing who comes out of it. I’m not looking for the next Sidney Poitier, but I’m looking for the next person who is true to themself."

