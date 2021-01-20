New Mexico zoo sends endangered wolf pack to Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A pair of endangered Mexican gray wolves and their seven pups have been sent from a zoo in New Mexico's largest city to Mexico as part of conservation efforts in that country.

Officials at the ABQ BioPark in Albuquerque confirmed Tuesday that the wolves were loaded up in separate crates and trucked south last week. The pack of predators will eventually be released into the wild after they learn to hunt and survive on their own.

The zoo is among others in the United States that have partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for decades on Mexican gray wolf breeding and recovery efforts. Several wolves born at the zoo have been released into the wild over the years, but this marks its first international pack release.

“We’re excited and sad at the same time,” Erin Flynn, ABQ BioPark mammal curator, said in a statement. “It’s a zoo’s dream to directly help a wild population like this. It’s even more powerful and touching for us that it's our beloved lobo that we’re helping.”

The pack was selected for release in part because it has shown to be a strong family, Flynn said.