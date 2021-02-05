New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed on highway

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State Police officer making a traffic stop was fatally shot on a highway and the attackers was chased and later killed by authorities in a shootout, officials said.

The officer killed Thursday was identified as Darian Jarrott, who became a state police officer in 2015 after previously working as state transportation inspector and law enforcement officer.

The attacker was identified by authorities as Omar Felix Cueva, 39.

Jarrott, who was assisting U.S. Homeland Security Investigations on Thursday, made the traffic stop on Interstate 10 in southern Luna County between the cities of Las Cruces and Deming in New Mexico, a state police statement said.

A Homeland Security agent who arrived at the initial shooting scene notified the state police. After a state police officer spotted Cuevas’ pickup, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies chased it to the Las Cruces area, where there was an exchange of gunfire, the statement said.

Cueva was killed and a Las Cruces police officer was shot, suffering injuries that Las Cruces police spokesman Danny Trujillo said were not life-threatening.

The two shooting scenes were about 39 miles (63 kilometers) apart.