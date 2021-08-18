New Mexico school shooting suspect to remain in custody

Court records, police reports and witnesses detail the history of the suspect's family with Albuquerque Public Schools and the criminal history of the boy's father, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

In November 2015, an elementary school teacher said she was in a classroom with a parent and her daughter when, without warning, the suspect's mother came into the room and attacked the mother.

In 2018, a fight between parents that started with words and a fist escalated to poles, bats and gunfire in the student pickup lane outside Highland High School. The suspect’s father had shot and wounded another parent, but police never filed any charges after finding that both men had defense claims.

In 2013, the suspect's father was arrested on drug trafficking charges after police found a methamphetamine pipe and several bags of the drug on him. The man told police he was selling meth to get extra money for his daughter’s 15th birthday, according to a police report. The case was later dismissed.

