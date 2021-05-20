New Mexico official takes aim at oil, gas bond requirements

“No one can afford these obligations if they have gone bankrupt. That is why we need companies to be adequately bonded on the front end," she said.

The State Land Office is planning a series of public meetings on how increasing bond amounts for oil and gas operators would affect communities, workers and small businesses.

Oil and gas is a driving force of New Mexico’s economy and the state budget. The State Land Office reported oil and gas royalty earnings of nearly $110 million in April, which marked a record. Much of that goes to support public education and other trust land beneficiaries.

“Enormous sums of taxpayer money and money meant for public schools, along with the long-term health of our lands, are on the line,” Garcia Richard said, noting that there would be less money for beneficiaries if funds are diverted for cleanup.

Concerns about the inadequacy of bonds goes beyond New Mexico. A 2019 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) highlighted bonding shortfalls on federal lands and found that oil and gas bond amounts largely have not been updated in 40 years or more and fail to serve their intended purpose.