New Mexico forest draws crowd for annual 'Rainbow Gathering'

Rainbow Gathering participant Kendra Strebig poses for a photo on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
Gina "Mama G" Prince, of Florida, poses for a photo on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. Prince said she was counting the days when she could return to the Rainbow Gathering, and annual July 4th celebration held in a different state each year.
The entrance to the annual Rainbow Gathering as seen on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
A Forest Service officer patrols the periphery of the Rainbow Gathering on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
Forest Service officers, county medical staff and Rainbow Gathering volunteers transfer an elderly patient from a pickup truck to an ambulance on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. The condition of the man was not immediately known. He was flow out of the area by helicopter.
People drum and dance at a drum circle at the annual Rainbow Gathering on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
Women beat a drum at a drum circle at the annual Rainbow Gathering on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
Oregon EMT Thomas Curotto carries empty water jugs to his "fambulance" in the parking lot of the Rainbow Gathering on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members.
Musician and photographer Patrick Hamilton takes a photo of an AP photographer at the annual Rainbow Gathering on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
Physician John Hartberg, left, tends to a elderly patient in a Forest Service pickup truck Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M.. Hartberg, from New Orleans, was attending the annual hippie gathering when the man fell ill and volunteered to help get him to a helicopter at the nearest paved road. The condition of the man was not immediately known.
A tattoo reading "food not bombs" seen on the shoulder of a chef cooking in a kitchen at the annual Rainbow gathering on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
Rainbow Gathering participants walk across a creek using a handmade bridge on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
Physician John Hartberg, left, speaks to county and federal officials about an elderly patient being rushed out of a remote encampment on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M.. Hartberg, from New Orleans, was attending the annual Rainbow Gathering where the man fell ill. The condition of the man was not immediately known.
Medical staff transfer an elderly patient from a an ambulance to a helicopter on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M.. The man fell ill at a remote encampment as part of the annual Rainbow Gathering. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
People drum and dance at a drum circle at the annual Rainbow Gathering on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
A van labeled "Rainbow Trash Warriors" sits at the entrance to the Rainbow Gathering on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
A modified school bus connected to the coffee-producing camp Montana Mud is seen on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
Medical staff lift off carrying an elderly patient from a remote highway on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. The man fell ill at a remote encampment as part of the annual Rainbow Gathering. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
Kendra Strebig walks between encampments at the Rainbow Gathering on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
People drum and dance at a drum circle at the annual Rainbow Gathering on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
Rainbow Gathering participants carry food up a hill from the parking lot toward campsites on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
Darrell Schauermann, of Taos, shows off a propane-powered oven he got hauled into the remote Rainbow Gathering, as seen Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson National Forest, outside of Taos, N.M. More than 2,000 people have made the trek into the mountains of northern New Mexico as part of an annual counterculture gathering of the so-called Rainbow Family. While past congregations on national forest lands elsewhere have drawn as many as 20,000 people, this year’s festival appears to be more reserved. Members
By CEDAR ATTANASIO
Associated Press / Report for America
CARSON NATIONAL FOREST, N.M. (AP) — Across a mile-long stretch of forest in a remote part of northern New Mexico, the party is in full swing.
Tents dotted mountain meadows flanked by dense stands of trees. Makeshift kitchens were erected to feed the hundreds of people gathering for what would be a weekend-long celebration attended by grandmothers, families with children and others in search of peace, camaraderie and perhaps to smoke a little weed.
This is the Rainbow Family.
The Carson National Forest, just beyond the tourist enclave of Taos, was chosen as the spot for this year's national gathering. But people also were congregating for the July 4 celebration in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.
The so-called Rainbow Gathering — which draws an array of characters who range from office workers looking to get away from the daily grind to nature lovers and those who have mastered van life — was set to culminate Sunday in a silent hand-holding circle punctuated by a loud “ohm.”
Normally, the gathering, which was first held in 1972 in Colorado, draws around 10,000 people to a single forest. This year, the participants are less numerous and heading to regional meet-ups because of COVID-19 concerns. Last July 4, regulars joined each other online to “ohm from home.”
For Gina “Mama G” Prince, the gathering is about peace. For others, they are united by anti-authoritarianism rooted in the religious and congregational freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment.