New Mexico forest draws crowd for annual 'Rainbow Gathering'

Still, rangers had seized an undisclosed number of guns and cited people for things as minor as a cracked windshield. Other charges involved marijuana and methamphetamine possession.

For decades, the Rainbows have complained that law enforcement assigned to patrol them have used any excuse to pull them over and search them.

Prince said she and another woman were searched on their way into the gathering, and her friend's marijuana stash was seized. New Mexico this week legalized the recreational use of marijuana, but it's still illegal on federal land.

“They pulled people over and took all their weed,” Prince said. “Pulled over a couple of grandmas.”

The gathering normally boasts a giant bakery, hauled up mountainsides by hand and constructed out of metal barrels. Volunteers crank out as many as 8,000 dinner rolls per night from their perch in the woods.

“It takes about 35 of us to make the magic happen,” said long-time Rainbow member Darrell Schauermann of Taos.

There are perils that can come with camping in a remote spot at high altitude.