New Mexico customers sound alarm over major utility merger

Balderas has argued that recent concessions by the companies will result in more economic benefits for Indigenous communities and workers. On Monday, he said the state can't afford to miss “a historic opportunity to modernize our energy infrastructure for both production and distribution.”

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has voiced her support, saying the merger would help New Mexico meet its mandate for having carbon-free electricity generation in the next two decades.

Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's spokeswoman, said in an email Monday that anything that contributes to generating renewable energy to combat climate change and establishing meaningful economic opportunities in affected communities is welcome.

However, she added that anything that would harm New Mexicans now or in the future or result in residents being anything less than a first priority would be problematic.

“The governor’s expectation is that the PRC, as an independent body, will rigorously and thoroughly vet the proposal as to the prospective benefits and/or drawbacks New Mexicans could expect," she said. “Like all interested New Mexicans, she will continue to follow the course of the application as well as constructive professional and public feedback.”

The hearing will wrap up later this month, but it could be early fall before regulators make a final decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0