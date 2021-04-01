New Mexico camp pauses plan to house migrant children

The New Mexico camp is run by a Christian faith-based nonprofit called Glorieta 2.0. The sprawling property borders national forest land that includes hiking trails and vistas where visitors can commune with nature.

Camp employees and other groups had been calling on the public to help provide supplies and were seeking volunteers to help care for the kids. Social media posts and emails were requesting toiletries, bath towels, water bottles and clothes for 13- to 17-year-old boys.

Camp officials said Thursday they were encouraged by the response of supporters over recent days and that all donations and supplies received so far will be held until they get confirmation of if or when the camp may become a host site in the future. If that does not happen within a few months, the supplies will be sent to another site.

