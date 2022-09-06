New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office.
Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served.
The new ruling immediately removes Griffin from his position as a commissioner in Otero County in southern New Mexico.
“Mr. Griffin aided the insurrection even though he did not personally engage in violence," Mathew wrote. "By joining the mob and trespassing on restricted Capitol grounds, Mr. Griffin contributed to delaying Congress’s election-certification proceedings.”
- Body found near Gilbertville, believed to be missing man
- Waterloo house goes up in flames, is a 'total loss'
- One juvenile injured in Waterloo shooting
- Waterloo high speed chase ends after crash, pursuit on foot
- Woman pleads in raffle investigation
- Former Iowa police sergeant accused of having sex while on duty
- High school football: Cedar Falls dominates Waterloo West, 57-0
- Two Muscatine residents die in Sunday night crash
- Former Waterloo police chief will be paid unused vacation, sick time
- Waterloo celebrates Waterloo West's Sahara Williams with a parade
- Preps to Watch: Moore, Merrick, Campbell, Gates, Yu and Fay honored
- Cedar Falls senior leading with hard work as Tigers start season
- 'Several large' health insurance claims lead to 'concerning' Cedar Falls city fund deficit
- Charges added in Aug. 6 shooting
- What's killing the Cedar Valley? Heart disease, cancer, COVID among 15 leading causes of death
This story has been corrected to show that Mathew is a New Mexico state district judge, not a U.S. federal judge.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!