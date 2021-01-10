New law cracks down on shell companies to combat corruption

Creating a shell company in states like Delaware requires little more than a payment of a $90 fee and a one-page letter listing the entity’s the name, P.O. Box and a registered agent who is frequently a law firm dedicated to churning out companies in bulk. The true owners are rarely listed, their identities hidden under a web of subsidiaries. But once created, the entities can be used to purchase legitimate assets, such as real estate, using ill-gotten funds furtively transferred into a U.S. bank account.

One such Delaware-based company, Essential Consultants LLC, was used by Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to conceal hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Others registered in the state have been tied to corrupt military officers in Venezuela, drug trafficking guerrillas from Colombia and former Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe.

“Congress was late to acknowledge that secrecy is alive and well in the United States,” said David P. Weber, a former U.S. Treasury investigator who was one of two experts to review the Panama Papers before publication. He now is a forensic accounting professor at Salisbury University in Maryland. “Kleptocrats and corrupt foreign officials did not need secret bank accounts in Switzerland. They were right here.”