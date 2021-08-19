 Skip to main content
New Hampshire hermit 'River Dave' secures housing for winter
New Hampshire hermit 'River Dave' secures housing for winter

An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as "River Dave" says he doesn't think he can return to his lifestyle. His cabin in the woods burned down last week after nearly three decades on property that he was ordered to leave. Eighty-one-year-old David Lidstone tells The Associated Press that he doesn't think he can go back to being a hermit because society is not going to allow it.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as "River Dave" is no longer homeless.

One of his supporters posted on social media that temporary housing has been secured for David Lidstone through the winter while he decides whether to rebuild his cabin or accept some other housing.

The location is being kept secret to protect Lidstone's privacy, Jodie Gedeon wrote in a statement.

River Dave

David Lidstone, an off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as "River Dave," doffs his hat after speaking to media outside Merrimack County Superior Court after a status conference hearing Aug. 11, 2021, in Concord, N.H. The court determined that Lidstone will be able to collect his cats, chickens and remaining possessions from the site he has lived on for 27 years.

There has been an outpouring of support for Lidstone since he was jailed July 15 and accused of squatting for nearly 30 years on property owned by a Vermont man. His cabin burned down this month shortly before his release.

A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars in donations, and others have offered to help Lidstone. Supporters will have a chance to meet Lidstone at a "thank you" event in Warner, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

Lidstone, for his part, said he doesn't think he can go back to being a hermit. "Maybe the things I've been trying to avoid are the things that I really need in life," he told The Associated Press.

APTOPIX Hermit Evicted

David Lidstone, 81, sits near the Merrimack River in Boscawen, N.H.
