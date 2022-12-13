New FTX CEO testifies; inflation slowdown eases some pressure on budgets; Ram recalls 1.4M trucks | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» The new CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX appeared before a House committee Tuesday, detailing for lawmakers the lack of oversight and financial controls that he discovered since taking over the company a month ago.

» Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households.

» Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road. The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years.

5 winter travel tips to save your patience and your pocketbook | PennyWise podcast Winter travel — especially during the holidays — can be trying on both your patience and your pocketbook. Use these tips to plan ahead!