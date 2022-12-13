 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New FTX CEO testifies; inflation slowdown eases some pressure on budgets; Ram recalls 1.4M trucks | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» The new CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX appeared before a House committee Tuesday, detailing for lawmakers the lack of oversight and financial controls that he discovered since taking over the company a month ago.

» Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households.

» Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road. The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years.

Watch Now: Possible tornado touches down near Fort Worth, and more of today's top videos

Residents in the Fort Worth, Texas, area witnessed dark skies and a possible tornado, how the Golden Globes is attempting to make a comeback, and more of today's top videos.

Possible tornado touches down near Fort Worth in Texas
Weather

Possible tornado touches down near Fort Worth in Texas

Residents in the Fort Worth, Texas, area witnessed dark skies and a possible tornado on Dec. 13.

Golden Globes try to make a comeback after diversity scandal
Television News

Golden Globes try to make a comeback after diversity scandal

Hollywood's Golden Globe Awards are trying to come back from a major scandal over a lack of diversity, bringing in 21 new voting members, six …

New Zealand bans all future sales of tobacco to new generations of Kiwis
World

New Zealand bans all future sales of tobacco to new generations of Kiwis

It’s possibly the boldest move against the addictive substance in the world. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Could nuclear fusion energy help fight climate change?
World

Could nuclear fusion energy help fight climate change?

US scientists are set to announce a breakthrough on fusion energy on Tuesday, potentially a step toward one day harnessing the process that fi…

Damaged communities prepare for more severe weather
Weather

Damaged communities prepare for more severe weather

Families that have dealt with storm damage in recent weeks face another severe weather threat on Dec. 13.

Slower than expected November inflation is an early Christmas gift from the economy
National

Slower than expected November inflation is an early Christmas gift from the economy

Could we finally be seeing the end for the worst period of inflation since the 80’s? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Afghanistan's farmers and traders struggle to sell saffron
World

Afghanistan's farmers and traders struggle to sell saffron

Saffron growers in Afghanistan hope the Taliban government will do more to revive industries.

