New Florida law seeks to protect state from sea level rise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida — one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise — will spend hundreds of millions of dollars over the next few years to protect against coastal flooding under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Wednesday.

The new law will require the Department of Environmental Protection to prepare a flooding and resiliency plan and will provide up to $100 million annually to local communities who identify areas along the coast and other waterways that are at risk to sea level rise.

“This is a really significant amount of resources, we're really putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to protecting the state of Florida, particularly our coastal communities, from the risks of flooding,” DeSantis said at a bill signing ceremony in Tarpon Springs.

Florida's 1,350 miles (2,100 kilometers) of coastline is the lifeblood of its tourism industry. Some areas of the state are already seeing flooding on clear days during particularly high tides.

Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls said the state needs to not only protect the environment, but to protect homes and businesses “from the might of Mother Nature.”