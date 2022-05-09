New Era Cap CEO charged after parking lot altercation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New Era Cap CEO Christopher Koch was arraigned on a felony charge Monday after allegedly driving his vehicle toward a man during an argument, forcing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Koch, 61, was released without bail after appearing in City Court on a felony reckless endangerment charge. The judge issued a no-contact order on behalf of the alleged victim, who was not identified.

Koch is accused of arguing with the man in the parking lot of a Buffalo restaurant Saturday evening and intentionally driving toward him when he got out of his vehicle.

The man hurt his hand while jumping out of the way to avoid being hit, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a news release. Koch then hit the man's vehicle, damaging the passenger side, the prosecutor said.

Koch's attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. A spokesman for New Era did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Koch is due back in court May 25. The charge carries a maximum seven-year prison term.

New Era, headquartered in Buffalo, supplies caps for Major League Baseball, and also makes the official sideline and on-court caps for the NFL and NBA.

