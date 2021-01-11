 Skip to main content
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

