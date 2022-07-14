New COVID-19 vaccine option OK'd; Russian strike kills 12; Manchin roils budget talks

Today is Thursday, July 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TODAY'S WEATHER
Western Virginia has been devastated by heavy rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. The storms have moved on, but we are monitoring rain and hot temperatures across the South. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the details.
TOP STORIES
The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.
Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 20 people and wounded about 90. Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged residential buildings in Vinnytsia on Thursday. The city is 268 kilometers (167 miles) southwest of the capital, Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He called the attack “an open act of terrorism” against civilians in locations without military value. Meanwhile, government officials from about 40 countries met in The Hague to discuss coordinating their investigations of potential war crimes in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden and Israel’s prime minister, Yair Lapid, discussed Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear program and the Israeli leader vowed that Tehran would not become a nuclear power. Their one-on-one talks Thursday were the centerpiece of a 48-hour visit by the U.S. president aimed at strengthening already tight relations between the U.S. and Israel. The leaders are expected to sign a joint declaration emphasizing military cooperation and a joint commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Biden said he spoke to Lapid about the importance of Israel becoming “totally integrated” in the region.
Sri Lankan protesters have begun to retreat from government buildings they had seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday. A tenuous calm reigned in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Wednesday under pressure from protesters furious over the island nation’s economic collapse. But he failed to resign as promised — and made his prime minister acting leader. Protesters want both men out and a unity government in to address the economic calamity. But with a fractured opposition and confusion over who was in charge, a solution did not seem at hand. A flight believed to be carrying Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday. He initially fled to the Maldives.
Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.
Conservative lawmakers in Britain are set to knock another contender out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They will vote Thursday, with the lowest-scoring candidate knocked out. As it stands, frontrunner Rishi Sunak is battling to stave off momentum from challenger Penny Mordaunt. Former Treasury chief Sunak got the most votes in a first-round ballot on Wednesday, with junior trade minister Mordaunt a strong second. Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Mordaunt is now the favorite to win the leadership election, followed by Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Further rounds of voting will take place next week until just two candidates remain. The final two contenders will face a runoff vote by about 180,000 Conservative Party members.
American basketball star Brittney Griner is due back in a Russian court to resume a trial that was jolted last week when she abruptly pleaded guilty to drug possession charges. With the U.S. government under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom, the guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations could move forward. A senior Russian diplomat has said no action could be taken by Moscow until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police say they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She says it was an unintentional mistake.
A wildfire that threatened a grove of California’s giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park is burning eastward into the Sierra National Forest. The Washburn Fire has grown to 6.6 square miles and is only 23% contained. The fire broke out July 7, when visitors to the Mariposa Grove of ancient sequoias reported smoke. The cause remains under investigation but officials say it is human-related because there was no lightning at the time. The fire has closed a southern section of Yosemite. Wildfires have grown more intense amid drought and climate change. The National Interagency Fire Center says the number of fires and acres burned in the U.S. so far this year is well above average.
The House has approved a significant expansion of health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The vote all but assures the measure will soon go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The Senate will have to vote again because of a technical fix the House made to the bill, but the essence of the bill is the same as the one senators overwhelmingly passed last month. The measure expands access to health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs and will make it easier for many veterans to get disability payments.
Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham say he wasn't trying to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump’s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The arguments came in a court filing Tuesday as Graham challenges a subpoena compelling him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia that’s investigating Trump and his allies’ actions after the 2020 election. Graham was one of a handful of Trump confidants and lawyers named in petitions filed last week by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago. Spacey entered the plea Thursday during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court. The former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The incidents allegedly took place betwen 2005 and 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s. Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023 for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks.
MORNING LISTEN: "THE ETHICAL LIFE" PODCAST
Episode 46: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss a recent story by Derek Thompson of The Atlantic in which he outlines the four forces that are propelling the rising rates of depression among young people.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1976, Jimmy Carter won the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in New York.
In 1968, Hank Aaron hits his 500th home run off Mike McCormick as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2. See more sports moment…
