New charge against Georgia sheriff added in new indictment

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area sheriff is facing an additional charge in a federal prosecution accusing him of violating the civil rights of people in his agency's custody by ordering that they be strapped into a restraint chair without justification and as punishment.

A federal grand jury in April indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, finding that he had violated the civil rights of four people at the jail. The indictment says the men suffered pain and bodily injury when they were held for hours in a restraint chair even though they had complied with deputies and posed no threat.

The indictment says Hill had regularly received training on the use of restraint chairs, which may be used with a violent or uncontrollable person to prevent injury or property damage if other techniques aren't effective. Force may not be used as punishment, the indictment says.

A new indictment filed last Thursday adds an additional alleged victim.