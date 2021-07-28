New CDC guidelines set off rush to reimpose mask mandates

Meanwhile in Springfield, a hospital began expanding its morgue capacity as the state’s virus death toll soared. Steve Edwards, the CEO of CoxHealth, said his company brought in temporary cooling equipment because 75 patients in area hospitals have died this month.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that her agency's updated guidance was prompted by new data suggesting vaccinated people can pass on the virus in rare cases.

“I know this is not a message America wants to hear,” she told CNN. “With prior variants, when people had these rare breakthrough infections, we didn’t see the capacity of them to spread the virus to others, but with the delta variant, we now see that you can actually now pass it to somebody else.”

Walensky stressed that COVID vaccines are working by preventing greater levels of hospitalization and death.

Unvaccinated people, she also noted, account for the vast number of new infections. Two-thirds of the vaccine-eligible population in the U.S. has received at least one dose.