New Boston top cop on leave over domestic abuse allegations
AP

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Boston shows Dennis White, appointed Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, by Mayor Marty Walsh and sworn in Monday, Feb. 1, as the 43rd Commissioner of the Boston Police Department. White succeeded William G. Gross, who retired Friday, but was suspended Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, pending the investigation of a 1999 domestic violence allegation.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston's new police commissioner was placed on leave late Wednesday after domestic violence allegations from more than 20 years ago surfaced days after he was elevated to the job.

Dennis White was sworn in as the city's top cop on Monday after William Gross, the city's first Black police commissioner, abruptly retired. White, a 32-year veteran of the department, previously served as Gross' chief of staff.

White was placed on administrative leave after The Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then wife. A judge issued a restraining order against White in 1999, ordering him to stay away from wife and children and surrender his service weapon, the newspaper reported.

White denied the allegations at the time, the Globe reported. The police department referred questions to the city and it was not immediately clear if White has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Mayor Marty Walsh said in an emailed statement that White “was asked to quickly step into the role of Police Commissioner” and that neither he nor his staff were aware of these “disturbing issues.” Walsh said lawyers will conduct an investigation into the allegations.

Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long will serve as acting commissioner, the mayor said.

