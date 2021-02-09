New boost for minority businesses in underserved communities

Margaret Anadu, Goldman Sachs Managing Director and Head of the Urban Investment Group, said the collaborative aims to tap Hope's expertise and experience in a region that has suffered economically. Anadu said the goal is very focused: “Let’s get capital to Black-owned businesses in the Deep South where there is some significant distress and do it with our public sector leaders and the best mission driven lender in that region."

The project aims to help small businesses not just survive the immediate loss of revenue but figure out how to adapt their economic models for the long haul, Anadu said. For example, how do they create an e-commerce portal or develop better social media strategies?

Jackson, Mississippi, is one of the cities taking part in the collaborative. Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said a lot of the businesses in the city where 85% of the residents are Black suffer from lack of access to capital. Many of the business owners are skilled at their craft but don't always have the financial education or resources needed to grow further.

“Part of my goal in supporting minority businesses is the expectation that if we can create the hole and they run through it then ... they hire and support those people from the community which gave birth to them,” the mayor said.

——

Follow Santana on Twitter @ruskygal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.