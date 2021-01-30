New book sees a 'New Possible' emerging from 2020's tumult

Rosenstein was one of the driving forces behind the book, which was released last week. Some critics may see him as part of the problem, given that he invented the Facebook “Like" button that helped propel the success of a social network that has become a massive funnel of misinformation that has become a source of consternation and regret for him and other one-time Facebook backers like investor Roger McNamee. “It is very tempting to hate the players rather than look at the game and realize it’s the problem," Rosenstein said. “We have new technology that can enable us to harness our collective intelligence in ways that has never been possible before."