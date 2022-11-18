 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New additions to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and rising holiday travel, food costs | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we take a look at a few headlines related to the upcoming holiday season.

There will be new editions to this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Air travel around Thanksgiving and Christmas will be more expensive.

And rising food prices will take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner as well as the bottom line for small businesses.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. Higher production costs are only part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors. Turkey supplies are at their lowest point since 1986 after a deadly avian flu wiped out flocks, and prices are up about 28%. But experts say there won't be shortages of whole birds because producers shifted production to meet Thanksgiving demand. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart, Lidl and Aldi are offering deals to lessen the sticker shock.

