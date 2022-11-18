New additions to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and rising holiday travel, food costs | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we take a look at a few headlines related to the upcoming holiday season.
There will be new editions to this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Air travel around Thanksgiving and Christmas will be more expensive.
And rising food prices will take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner as well as the bottom line for small businesses.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. Higher production costs are only part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors. Turkey supplies are at their lowest point since 1986 after a deadly avian flu wiped out flocks, and prices are up about 28%. But experts say there won't be shortages of whole birds because producers shifted production to meet Thanksgiving demand. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart, Lidl and Aldi are offering deals to lessen the sticker shock.
How to set a beautiful table with Thanksgiving dinnerware
Best traditional Thanksgiving dinnerware
Pfaltzgraff Autumn Berry Dinnerware Set
Price: $89.99 for 16 pieces
If you’re looking for a dinnerware set that brings back Thanksgiving memories of a family feast at Grandma’s house, this classic Pfaltzgraff dinnerware set will do the trick. The set is available in 16, 32 or 48 pieces, so you can serve anywhere from four to 12 guests.
Best whimsical Thanksgiving dinnerware
Nathalie Lete Dessert Plate from Anthropologie
Price: $18 per plate
If you’re looking to add a little whimsy to the dessert course, grab these adorable plates from Anthropologie, featuring painted animals and mushrooms. While they definitely have a vintage-inspired fall vibe, they’re not so themed that you can’t use them year round, especially if you love all things cottagecore.
Best retro Thanksgiving dinnerware
Zipcode Design Gettys Stoneware Dinnerware
Price: $96.35 for set of 16
If you want a retro mid-century modern vibe without digging through piles of mismatched dishes at a thrift shop, try this funky stoneware set from Zipcode Design. The bold graphic pattern is perfect for a laid-back Thanksgiving get together.
Best rustic Thanksgiving dinnerware
Vince Rustic Stoneware Dinnerware Set
Price: $129.99 for 16-piece set
This rustic dinnerware set can be used daily, but we love the rusty orange color for Thanksgiving. At $130 for service for four, this is a solid high-quality set you can use at Thanksgiving feasts for years.
Best durable Thanksgiving dinnerware
Gufaith Melamine Dinnerware
Price: $41.39 for 12-piece set
If you’re hosting a kid-friendly Thanksgiving dinner this year, the last thing you want to do is worry about someone accidentally dropping a nice dish. This unbreakable terracotta and white melamine set is super affordable at under $50 for 12 pieces. It’s BPA-free and dishwasher safe, too.
Best eco-friendly Thanksgiving dinnerware
Meri Meri Bamboo Plates
Price: $58 for six plates
Meri Meri’s bamboo dinner plates aren’t just a cute durable option for Thanksgiving. They’re also environmentally friendly. We love the modern earthy tones and scalloped edges.
Stacker analyzed data from Metacritic, IMDb, and Letterboxd to rank the highest-rated Thanksgiving films of all time.
Splurging on Thanksgiving may have set off a domino effect for the rest of the holiday season. Here are some ways to navigate the holidays wit…
The Ethical Life: What are the ethical pitfalls of Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas?
Ethical Life podcast: How big of a role should ethics play in what we eat?