Nevada Supreme Court hears venue fight in quadruple killing

Deputy District Attorney Marilee Cate argued Steinheimer’s ruling was based on reasonable inferences that Martinez-Guzman formed the intent to commit the Douglas County crimes while in Washoe County.

Martinez-Guzman faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of the killing of an elderly Reno couple and two Gardnerville women in their homes during what authorities say was a 11-day rampage fueled by his drug addiction in January 2019.

Martinez-Guzman had worked as a landscaper for all four of the victims.

Police say he stole the revolver from Gerald and Sharon David in Reno Jan. 4, 2019. They say he fatally shot Constance Koontz on Jan. 9, killed Sophia Renken on Jan. 12 and robbed and killed the Davids on Jan. 15.

Cate said Wednesday that before he obtained the gun, he had been burglarizing outbuildings where he wouldn’t encounter people but once he had the gun he felt “more empowered” and began to enter residences where he ultimately committed the murders.

“Guzman’s intent was to gain money for drugs. And he went to these homes with that intent and escalated his plan when he obtained the gun in Washoe County,” she said.

Petty disagreed.