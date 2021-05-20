Networks rely on reboots, franchises amid streaming's rise

“We talk about literally looking at our company holistically, and where these shows end up, where they seem to fit best,” said CBS entertainment chief Kelly Kahl in an interview. “That’s the goal of what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to get the best shows in front of viewers, however they decide to watch.”

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier sounded almost plaintive in talking to advertisers about his network’s shows: “These are not built for subscribers, they’re built for you, to help your brand.”

That’s as close as you’ll get a television executive to saying they’re making material to be played in between commercials.

It’s a business. And while executives may be on their heels, advertisers committed to some $18.6 billion in spending for commercials last year on broadcast and cable networks after hearing their plans, even with uncertainty caused by the pandemic, according to Media Dynamics, Inc. Ad spending hasn’t dropped the way viewership has, since the programming is still among the few opportunities to reach a large audience.

So while the rise of streaming makes this feel like a business in transition, it’s not entirely clear what lies ahead.

WANT FRIES WITH THAT?