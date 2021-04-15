Nets' Aldridge retires at 35 due to irregular heartbeat

“We’re grateful for his contributions, both on and off the court, during his time here in San Antonio,” Popovich said. "I’m proud of him for making this difficult decision and we wish him and his family all of the best in the future.”

Aldridge thanked all three teams in his post, saying Portland gave him some “unforgettable years” after drafting a “skinny, Texas kid.”

He praised the Nets for allowing him to play his type of game, when so many NBA teams are looking more to the perimeter instead of the post now.

“You wanted me for me," Aldridge said. "In a game that's changing so much you asked me to come and just do what I do which was good to hear.”

Aldridge missed time at the end of his rookie season to get treated and also sat out for 10 days in training camp in 2011 after his heart symptoms returned. His arrhythmia came back in 2017 and he missed two games that March.

“You never know when something will come to an end," Aldridge added, "so make sure you enjoy it every day. I can truly say I did just that.”

