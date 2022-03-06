 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Netflix suspends service in Russia, and more live updates

Netflix said Sunday that it’s suspending its service in Russia.

A statement from the company cited “circumstances on the ground” for its decision to suspend its Russian service but didn’t offer any additional details.

The announcement comes after TikTok said users on its platform in Russia have been blocked from posting and viewing videos shared from elsewhere in the world. American Express also announced earlier in the day it would suspend operations in Russia, as well as in Russian-allied Belarus.

Check out more updates from The Associated Press here:

