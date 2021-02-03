Netflix once again dominates Golden Globe TV nominations

“The Great,” the coming-of-age comedy Hulu series about Russia’s Catherine the Great and her scandalous ascension to the throne, got three nominations — for best musical or comedy TV show and stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

“The Great” now faces “The Flight Attendant,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Emily in Paris” and “Ted Lasso” for bragging rights to best comedy TV series. Last year, that was “Fleabag.”

Apple TV+ scored with “Ted Lasso,” in which Jason Sudeikis plays an American football coach who takes charge of an elite British soccer team despite having little knowledge of the game. The show was nominated for best comedy and so was Sudeikis.

Other best comedy actor contenders are Eugene Levy for “Schitt's Creek,” Don Cheadle from “Black Monday,” Hoult from “The Great” and Ramy Youssef from “Ramy,” who currently owns the category crown.

A year after traditional broadcast networks were completely shut out in all nominations, NBC was the lone broadcaster represented Monday, scoring a nod for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” star Jane Levy, playing a computer coder who hears and sees people express their inner thoughts through music.