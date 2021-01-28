Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards for LGBTQ representation

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix is once again the top contender at the GLAAD Media Awards with 26 nominations, snapping up film nods for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Prom,” comedy series nominations for “Dead to Me” and “Big Mouth” and drama TV nods for “The ”Umbrella Academy” and “Ratched.”

Netflix has for the past few years led the annual GLAAD nominations, which honors media for fair and accurate representations of LGBTQ people. HBO Max followed this year with nine nominations, and Amazon, Hulu and HBO each received four.

The Hallmark Channel received its first nomination for “The Christmas House,” the network’s first holiday movie featuring a gay lead character. GLAAD also noted that transgender characters were prominently featured in “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Big Mouth” and “Supergirl.”

Award recipients will be announced during a virtual ceremony scheduled for April.

Several categories increased from five to 10 nominees to recognize expanding levels of diverse LGBTQ representation across several media genres.