Neighbors mourn victims of Colorado shooting that killed 7

“She was an incredibly pleasant woman, very beautiful, happy all the time,” Bustos said. “She loved to chat. And she was very proud of her family.”

“We’re all in shock,” Bustos added. “How can this happen here? This is all so painful, so devastating, so overwhelming.”

The first fire crews to respond to the shooting were told to stay back because of possible gunfire — then given an all-clear to approach the home an agonizing eight minutes after the initial dispatch, according to a recording of a Colorado Springs dispatch call.

More than eight minutes in, the dispatcher tells first responders at one point that “police on scene are advising that there are four victims and that you are clear to go in.” Minutes later, the dispatcher says: “The sergeant on the scene is saying that medical is cleared to enter for all six patients. ... They’re saying we have six.”

The attack follows a series of mass shootings — defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter — to plague the U.S. this year, including one on March 22 at a crowded supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people, including a police officer.