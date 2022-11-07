 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant

  • Updated
  • 0

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A large fire burned Monday inside a chemical plant on the coast of Georgia, where authorities ordered nearby neighborhoods to evacuate because of threats from toxic smoke and potential explosions.

Emergency responders safely evacuated a small handful of employees working when the fire broke out at about 4 a.m. Monday at the plant outside the port city of Brunswick, Georgia, said fire Capt. Eric Proswimmer, who was on the scene with fire crews from Jacksonville, Florida, sent to help battle the flames. The plant is located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Savannah.

The fire sent a large plume of thick smoke into the air. As a precaution, local emergency officials ordered neighborhoods within a 1-mile (1.6 kilomter) radius of the plant to evacuate, said Glynn County government spokesperson Katie Baasen. People within a 3-mile (5-kilomter) radius were told to shelter in place.

People are also reading…

Baasen said officials were mostly concerned about hazards posed by smoke drifting into populated areas. But she said there was also potential threat from explosions.

Proswimmer said heat from the fire had caused three metal tanks containing chemicals to explode, prompting firefighters to back away. He said firefighters had exhausted more than 1 million gallons (3.8 million litres) of water stored in tanks on the site, further complicating efforts to fight the blaze.

“It’s not widespread, it’s not crazy right now," Proswimmer said of the fire. “But we've got chemicals that are hazardous and we are staying back from them at this time.”

He said one firefighter suffering from exhaustion had been taken to a hospital, but there were no other injuries.

The plant is operated by Symrise, a company based in Germany that produces fragrances, flavoring and other ingredients for foods and cosmetics. The company said in a statement Monday the cause of the fire was not known.

"Currently, Symrise has no reason to believe that the fire will cause additional health hazards to the local community," Symrise's statement said. “Symrise will closely cooperate and support local authorities in analyzing the causes for the fire as soon as the authorities allow return to the area.”

Proswimmer said an investigation would be conducted after the fire was extinguished.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what it means when someone says bananas are 'radioactive'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News