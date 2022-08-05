Neighbor arrested in connection to 4 homicides in Nebraska town of 1,000 people

Jason Jones, a 42-year-old living near the two homes in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel where four people were killed on Thursday, was arrested early Friday morning, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

In a news conference. Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said Jones was arrested at his home after investigators located physical evidence at the two fire scenes on Elm Street linking Jones to the case.

He was arrested at 2:30 a.m., and because he was found with burns over a large part of his body, Bolduc said Jones was flown to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of his injuries. He's described in serious condition.

Bolduc expressed his thanks to everyone involved in what he described as an "entire team effort" to identify and locate a suspect in the case. Bolduc specifically saluted crews whose efforts in fighting the fire "preserved the evidence that led us directly to the suspect."

Although Bolduc would not say if other arrests could follow in the case, he said there was no longer a threat to the Laurel community.

Those killed were identified as Gene Twiford, 86; his wife Janet Twiford, 85; and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55. All three were residents of the home at 503 Elm St. and found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Three blocks down the street, Michele Ebeling, 53, was found dead of a gunshot wound in the home she lived in at 209 Elm St.

Jones lived at 206 Elm St.

Bolduc said it was premature to talk about a motive.