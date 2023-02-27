Maybe you run a business and you're trying to budget for snow removal before winter. Or perhaps your business is facing a lawsuit after someone slips on the ice.

This is where forensic meteorology comes into play. Forensic meteorologist Sherilyn Patrick, Director of Forensic Services for WeatherWorks in Hackettstown, New Jersey, is our guest on this week's episode. Patrick talks about her job, the differences between what she does and that of a traditional meteorologist and examples of forensic meteorology.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

