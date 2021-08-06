Need housing and rental relief? Here's how to get started

According to a recent survey by the U.S. Census Bureau just before the extension was announced, 7.4 million Americans reported being behind on their rent. About half of them worried they would face eviction within the next two months. Thanks to the extension, most Americans facing eviction now have an eight-week reprieve, buying time for federal aid to kick in. But not every distressed renter will get that federal aid, and it's not clear what happens after Oct. 3.