Nebraska declares pro-meat day on Colorado meatless day

“MeatOut Day” was started in 1985 by the Farm Animal Rights Movement and seeks to encourage non-vegetarians to consider a plant-based diet. The move by Polis, a Democrat who eats meat, has faced criticism from his state's ranching industry as well as some local governments and conservative groups in Colorado.

The Farm Animal Rights Movement argues that vegan diets promote health and have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and other chronic illnesses.

But meat is a big deal in Nebraska, a state that proclaims May as “Beef Month” each year and sells “Beef State” license plates to motorists.

“If you were to get rid of beef in our country, you would be undermining our food security, an important part of a healthy diet, and also destroying an industry here in our state that’s very important,” Ricketts said.

Activists haven't sought any similar measures in Nebraska, but Ricketts said he wanted to push back preemptively against their ideas “to make sure they don't get any traction.”

Ansley Fellers, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, said the state's meat producers play a critical role in supplying meat globally as well as to local, independent grocers.