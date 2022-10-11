Nebraska college's softball champions who paid the price for equity | Behind the Headlines podcast

In softball, the school not only won the first ever Women's College World Series in 1969 but successfully defended the title in 1970 and 1971.

For this episode our host, Teri Barr, is talking with Nancy Gaarder, a reporter for the Omaha World Herald, and Cathy Buell, who played catcher for John F. Kennedy College in those pre-Title IX years. Buell remains the only John F. Kennedy alum from any year inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame.