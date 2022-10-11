 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska college's softball champions who paid the price for equity | Behind the Headlines podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo, Nebraska, embraced women's sports early, recruiting and offering scholarships to athletes years before 1972's Title IX law.

In softball, the school not only won the first ever Women's College World Series in 1969 but successfully defended the title in 1970 and 1971.

For this episode our host, Teri Barr, is talking with Nancy Gaarder, a reporter for the Omaha World Herald, and Cathy Buell, who played catcher for John F. Kennedy College in those pre-Title IX years. Buell remains the only John F. Kennedy alum from any year inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame.

Read more: Lost to history: Nebraska's three-peat championship team paid price for equity

