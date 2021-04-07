Nebraska college IDs aviation students killed in accident

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska community college has identified two international students who were killed last week at the school’s aviation maintenance facility.

Yemin An, 21, of Seoul, South Korea, and Zhaoxin Chen, 24, of Xi’an, China, were killed April 1 while working on an airplane engine inside the facility at the Sidney Municipal Airport, a news release from Western Nebraska Community College said.

The college said both students were sophomores enrolled in Western Nebraska Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technician program. No other details were released about how the students died.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police Department and Federal Aviation Administration are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0