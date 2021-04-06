Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states. Should they get vaccine priority?

Nearly half of new coronavirus infections in the United States are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots.

New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the latest available seven-day period, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. infections during the same week numbered more than 452,000.

For a look at nationwide patterns in COVID-19 spread, new infections and vaccinations, see maps and charts at the end of this article.

Meanwhile, some other countries are establishing national databases to allow vaccinated people to resume normal activities. The White House says it won't back such a system in the United States.