Nearly 90 Northeast organic dairy farms to lose their market

“Not having a buyer for your milk is a really severe position to be in for these farmers,” Kempner said. “So we're doing our best to make sure we're seeking solutions for alternative markets for their milk but also make sure the farmers feel as individually supported as possible.”

NOFA-VT is part of a task force aimed at saving the farms that the Vermont Agriculture Agency has put together, in which farmers, organic buyers and the congressional delegation will take part, Tebbetts said.

Danone's decision to end its contracts in the region is another hit to the overall dairy industry in Vermont, which each year loses farms, as conventional operations struggle with low milk prices paid to them and farms gets bigger. Kempner said it points to a loophole in organic regulations that allow large-scale organic farms to produce milk more cheaply.

“Over the years some operations have used a lack of specificity in the rule to continually transition conventional animals in and out of organic production. This undercuts dairy farmers who operate with integrity,” according to the National Organic Coalition.

Organic Valley, a cooperative of family farms around the country, does not yet know if there's any way it can help the farmers in the Northeast, said CEO Bob Kirchoff in a written statement.