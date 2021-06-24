Nearly 100 remain missing after Florida condo collapse

Video shows fire and rescue workers trying to save survivors after a condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida.
Nearly 100 people are still missing after a beachfront condo building partially collapsed Thursday outside Miami.
The collapse killed at least one person and trapping others in the tower that resembled a giant fractured dollhouse, with one side sheared away.
Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers kept up a desperate search for more. A wing of the 12-story building in the community of Surfside came down with a roar around 1:30 a.m. By late evening, nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply. Officials did not know how many were in the tower when it fell.
"The building is literally pancaked," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. "That is heartbreaking because it doesn't mean, to me, that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive."
Hours after the collapse, searchers were trying to reach a trapped child whose parents were believed to be dead. In another case, rescuers saved a mother and child, but the woman's leg had to be amputated to remove her from the rubble, Frank Rollason, director of Miami-Dade emergency management, told the Miami Herald.
Get the full latest update:
Authorities say nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Mia…
99 People Unaccounted for, in Miami Residential Building Collapse. A 12-story beachfront condo building located north of Miami in Surfside, Fl…
Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront building partially collapsed in sou…
Jun.24 -- Part of a 12-story condo building collapsed in a town near Miami. Rescuers rushed to the scene. At least one person is dead and many…
A soccer game may have saved Patricia Avilez's life. Avilez's brother-in-law lives in a condo located in the wing of a 12-story beachfront con…
Photos: See aftermath of Florida condo collapse that leaves nearly 100 missing
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.
Amy Beth Bennett
Jennifer Carr, right, sits with her daughter as they wait for news at a family reunification center, after a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Carr and her family were evacuated from a nearby building.
Lynne Sladky
Fire crews pulled a boy Thursday morning from the rubble after Miami condo collapse. Nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for at midday, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply.
Fire rescue personnel conduct a search and rescue with dogs through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, June 24, 2021.
David Santiago
Rescue worker walk among the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.
Lynne Sladky
A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building has collapsed in a town outside Miami, killing at least 1 person while trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. Officials said Thursday morning that search and rescue operations are underway.
A couple embrace as they wait for news of survivors from a condominium that collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers continue to look for more.
Marta Lavandier
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.
Amy Beth Bennett
This photo taken from video provided by ReliableNewsMedia firefighters rescue a survivor from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., early Thursday, June 24, 2021..
HONS
People wait for information after a partial building collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
The sea-view side of a beachfront condo tower collapsed in the Miami-area town of Surfside early Thursday, drawing a massing response from emergency services.
Fire rescue personnel conducting search and rescue walk back with their dogs to Champlain Towers South Condo after a wing of the multistory building collapsed, in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, June 24, 2021.
David Santiago
Items and debris dangle from a section of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that partially collapsed Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla.
Susan Stocker
Authorities say nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami, killing at least one person and trapping others in rubble and twisted metal.
A woman reacts as she looks at a partially collapsed building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal.
Wilfredo Lee
Household items and debris dangle from a partially collapsed multistory beachfront condo, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
A Miami-Dade Police helicopter flies over the Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
David Santiago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center left, and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, center right, arrive for a news conference near the scene where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.
Lynne Sladky
People look at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, June 24, 2021.
David Santiago
People look at the damage at the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.
Susan Stocker
Cousins Andrea and Nellie Gonzalez wait for news at a family reunification center, after a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. They are vacationing from Wisconsin and had to be evacuated from a nearby building.
Lynne Sladky
Fire rescue personnel conduct a search and rescue through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, June 24, 2021.
David Santiago
People lie on cots as they wait for news at a family reunification center, after a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.
Lynne Sladky
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel walk with an empty stretcher past the scene where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.
Lynne Sladky
Firefighters wait near the site of a partial building collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!