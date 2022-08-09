Near-total Indiana abortion ban spurs businesses to look elsewhere for expansion

It took the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly just six weeks to enact a near-total abortion ban following the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling repealing the right to abortion established in 1973 by its Roe v. Wade decision.

The fallout for Hoosiers is likely to last much longer.

Almost immediately after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 1 into law late Friday night, two major Indiana employers — pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. and engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. — both said future expansions of their businesses likely will be made outside Indiana because of the state's new abortion restrictions.

"Cummins believes that women should have the right to make reproductive health care decisions as a matter of gender equity, ensuring that women have the same opportunity as others to participate fully in the workforce and that our workforce is diverse. This law is contrary to this goal and we oppose it," said Jon Mills, Cummins external director of communications.

"For Cummins to be successful it is critical that we have a safe and welcoming workplace, and communities where we embrace our differences and enable all employees to thrive. As we continue to grow our footprint with a focus on selecting communities that align with our values and business goals, this law will be considered in our decision-making process," he added.

Lilly similarly chastised the enthusiasm of some Hoosier lawmakers to make Indiana the first state in the nation to legislatively prohibit nearly all abortions, as Lilly said the lawmakers seemingly took no account that abortion is a "divisive and deeply personal issue with no clear consensus among the citizens of Indiana."

"We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly’s — and Indiana’s — ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world. Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state," Lilly said.

Records show Lilly and Cummins each employ approximately 10,000 Hoosiers, primarily in central Indiana.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also condemned Indiana's new abortion law, set to take effect Sept. 15, as "another radical step by Republican legislators to take away women’s reproductive rights and freedom, and put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors."

She said Hoosiers, and all Americans, should make their voices heard in opposition to it and urged Congress to immediately adopt legislation reaffirming the abortion rights formerly available under Roe and secure a woman's right to choose nationwide.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, echoed that sentiment. He said, "I mourn for women who are being stripped of vital health care and bodily autonomy," and he vowed "to keep fighting for the essential health care access that all women deserve."

"My caucus will never stop fighting to right the wrong that was done here (at the Statehouse). Next session and beyond, we will be fighting to restore women’s bodily autonomy, freedom and equality in Indiana. This is the 21st century — no Hoosiers should be suffering the indignity of living as a second-class citizen without full human rights," Melton said.

State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, said his concern, in addition to Hoosier women and Indiana's future, is the General Assembly choosing to elevate one religious faith, and its view of when life begins, above all others.

"My faith and beliefs — while earnestly and deeply held — should not be a legal basis for the choices of others. Senate Bill 1 is an imposition on religious freedom and exercise, and a deeply troubling governmental overreach into individuals’ most private matters and decisions," Griffin said.

He also noted practically no one spoke in favor of the legislation during some 16 hours of committee hearings, with most Hoosiers urging lawmakers to leave Indiana's abortion laws unchanged and a smaller group asking the measure be stripped of its limited exceptions allowing abortion in cases of rape, incest or to preserve the life or physical health of the pregnant woman.

Indeed, even anti-abortion advocacy organizations seemed to applaud the governor's enactment of the new law only as a partial victory after their repeated pleas during the two-week special session for a "no exceptions" abortion ban failed to win majority support in either the House or Senate.

Sue Liebel, state affairs director for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said "the process has worked the way it is supposed to" — but more remains to be done.

"Elected officials made critical decisions after hearing from thousands of Hoosiers. The Indiana experience is illustrative for other states because it envisions new protections for life in Indiana based on the will of the people, highlighting that our work will continue in the future," Liebel said.

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services, likewise said he views the new law as "a starting point for Indiana to become a more pro-life state."

"While this bill does not protect all babies, it is a step forward for the pro-life movement and provides room for Indiana to continue making strides," Charbonneau said. "I hope for a future where there are no unwanted pregnancies by expanding sex education for young people and allowing easier access to contraceptives."

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, who initially voted for a "no exceptions" abortion ban, said he expects to continue working toward that goal in the future and is fine with a law that, in the meantime, will eliminate an estimated 95% of Indiana abortions.

"I supported legislation that progresses the pro-life movement. This is an excellent step forward, and I hope we can continue to advance legislation that promotes pro-life measures while supporting new mothers," Niemeyer said.

Under the law, all abortions in Indiana are prohibited from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

It also shuts down all abortion clinics in the state, such as the Planned Parenthood facility in Merrillville, by requiring every abortion be completed in a hospital or hospital-owned surgical center, and puts doctors at risk of losing their medical license if they fail to sufficiently justify the legal basis for an abortion.

However, even after Sept. 15, women living in Northwest Indiana still can easily access abortion services across the state line in Flossmoor and Chicago, Illinois.