NE Minnesota wildfire could threaten homes as winds shift

“The big unknown is this system coming through, is it going to be wet? If it comes through wet, and we get three-quarters of an inch of rain on it, and that happens before the wind, we’re golden,” he said.

But if the winds pick up and it doesn’t rain, Pisarek said, the fire could get out of control quickly.

“I don’t want to give illusions that this is going to be a good weekend for us," he said. "It’s going to be tough.”

Drought conditions in western states, which extend as far east as Minnesota, are fueling around 100 wildfires. California has already surpassed the acreage burned at this point last year, which ended up setting the record. In northeastern Minnesota, heat, low humidity and a tinder-dry forest have fueled the Greenwood Lake fire, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of the small town of Isabella.

“It’s the summer from hell, for watching the forest get compromised,” said Doug Lande, who lives on a farm in the area. On Wednesday, a shift in the winds pushed the fire directly toward his property.