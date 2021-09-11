NC's highest court: Felons who registered recently can vote

The order was signed by Associate Justice Tamara Barringer on behalf of the court, which is composed of four registered Democrats and three Republicans. There was no legal explanation for the decision.

The North Carolina Constitution forbids a person convicted of a felony from voting “unless that person shall be first restored to the rights of citizenship in the manner prescribed by law.” A 1973 law laying out those restoration rules requires the “unconditional discharge of an inmate, of a probationer, or of a parolee.”

But the Aug. 23 order had said election officials couldn’t deny voter registration to any convicted felon who is only on probation, parole or post-release supervision. A plaintiff’s attorney said last month the trial court’s decision would represent the largest expansion of North Carolina voting rights since the 1960s. There are more than 7.1 million registered voters in North Carolina.

Democrats were in charge of the legislature when the law, which lowered hurdles for ex-felons to vote, was approved. The GOP defendants said there's no evidence the law is carried out today in a racially discriminatory manner.

Last year, trial judges ruled felony offenders couldn’t be denied the right to vote if the reason their rights hadn’t been restored was due to unpaid fines or restitution. The Supreme Court said on Friday that rule remains in effect.

