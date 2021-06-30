NCAA's NIL era arrives, some athletes are ready to cash in

“But obviously with the (NIL) rules not in place, I had to turn it all down,” Pehlke said. “And that was just kind of devastating to me just because you put in so much work and I’m not a guy in this industry that’s just making viral videos. Like, this is going to be my life."

Knowing the rules would change, Pehlke kept pumping out content. He treats it like a job, coming third behind school and lacrosse on his list of responsibilities.

“My friends will be there. They know I set strict boundaries with them where I don’t see them until Friday nights and Saturday nights because I know this is all going to pay off in the long run,” Pehlke said.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez isn't a big social media guy, but he started thinking about ways to take advantage of the changes last fall. He started a podcast called Athletes Unfiltered with NIL in mind. He's got some other ideas, too, such as putting his name on football camps or maybe signing autographs for money.

“The opportunity is too good to pass up and thankfully we have great people here at Nebraska that have helped me kind of get outside my comfort zone and become somewhat of a content creator,” Martinez said.