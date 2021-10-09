NCAA Football Scores

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida veterinarian has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs, posting bestiality videos online and collecting child pornography.

Court documents show Prentiss K. Madden, whose practice was in Aventura, Florida, was sent to prison Friday by U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez in Miami.

Prosecutors say Madden, 40, produced videos of himself having sex with dogs and shared them in online chats. They say he also received numerous images of child pornography, stored them on his cellphone and chatted about them online.

Madden pleaded guilty in July to child pornography, animal crush and animal torture charges, which include bestiality.

His attorneys sought a lighter sentence, in part based on Madden's claims that he suffered mental problems due to abuse by his parents and a family friend as a child.

Once he is released, Madden will remain on probation for 25 years and must register with Florida as a sex offender.

